redirection.io
: logs all your website's
traffic in real time , applies new redirect
rules in seconds , warns you when issues
happen on your website , configures your
pages meta tags , secure your website with
appropriate headers , separates search engines
from bad bots , crawl your website and
reports 60+ indicators , handles 500,000+ redirect
rules without hurting
performance

Read and analyze your website traffic logs. Group requests and spot the most common traffic issues. Create "Log Views" to quickly access the most relevant traffic data.

Easily create redirects in seconds, with the most powerful redirect engine for business websites. Apply rules based on URL patterns, HTTP headers, query parameters, and more.

Get notified when something goes wrong on your website. Be alerted when errors occur or when your website is down. The notification system is fully customizable.

Easily manage your website's meta tags. Configure your pages' meta tags in a few clicks and let search engines know what your pages are about.

Easily configure your website's headers to protect your website from common attacks. With the "recipes" feature, discover and apply best practices in a few clicks.

Separate search engines from bad bots. Easily configure your website to allow search engines to crawl your website, while blocking bad bots that consume your server's resources.

Explore the intricate details of any website's page set effortlessly, to gain a deeper understanding of its quality indicators and priorities for improvement.

Manage a large number of redirect rules without performance loss. Our engine is designed to handle 500,000+ rules without any performance loss.

Simple and advanced redirection rules

Setup simple 1:1 redirection rules, or complex ones, based on regular expressions. Use the expressivity of our redirection rules management engine to leverage huge traffic gains!

Track down
HTTP errors

Get notified on the most recurrent HTTP errors, fix them, and progressively improve the shape of your web traffic. Never miss a sale again because of a broken link!

Test new rules against
real-life traffic

Before applying a new ruleset, you can test its impact on real life traffic, and visualize in a smooth way how it would have changed your website behavior in the past.

Improve the
users experience

Getting a 404 error is never a good experience for a website user. Be nice to your visitors, and propose them a HTTP errors-free experience! They could give it back to you by making more purchases.

The perfect assistant for SEO managers

Page 1

  • Observe and react

    After starting a new project with redirection.io, your agent will start collecting traffic logs, and it will propose new redirections to set up. You decide which ones to enable to improve the global traffic shape.

  • No development skills required

    Once redirection.io is running on your website, you do not need a single developer for adding, changing or removing redirection rules. Say bye-bye to adminsys/SEO mailwars!

  • A complete dashboard

    From the "manager", you can view the traffic in real time, set up new rules, play A-B tests, and more!

Developers friendly

Built by developers, redirection.io has been designed to be reliable, easy to setup and maintain

  • Reliability and robustness

    Our product is used by large-scale websites and is widely tested. Our testsuite ensures that all possible redirection cases have been addressed. Our solution is resilient, so your redirections don't break even in case of a SaaS outage.

  • Optimal performance

    redirection.io's agent is as fast as hell. The compiled binary can handle 20k+ HTTP redirection requests per second on a small box and scales easily.

  • Easy onboarding

    Starting with redirection.io is pretty straightforward: install the agent, create your project, copy your key and use one of the available integrations: you're done! And if you request it, we're always here to help.

Install the redirection.io agent and run it as a reverse proxy: 

$ sudo apt install redirectionio-agent

Hook in your app requests flow: 

proxies:
    -
        listen: "0.0.0.0:80"
        forward: "http://127.0.0.1:8080"
        project_key: SOME_PROJECT_KEY_HERE

The agent will proxify requests to your usual backend, and filter them based on the rules!

Detailed install guide

Install both the agent and the nginx module: 

$ sudo apt install redirectionio-agent libnginx-mod-redirectionio

Then, declare the project key in the nginx Virtualhost: 

server {
    server_name example.org;
    root /path/to/root;

    # get your own project key in the manager:
    # https://redirection.io/manager
    redirectionio_project_key SOME_PROJECT_KEY_HERE;
}

Detailed install guide

Install both the agent and the Apache 2 module: 

$ sudo apt install redirectionio-agent libapache2-mod-redirectionio

Then, declare the project key in the Apache Virtualhost: 

<VirtualHost *:8080>
  ServerName example.org
  DocumentRoot /path/to/root

  # get your own project key in the manager:
  # https://redirection.io/manager
  RedirectionioProjectKey "SOME_PROJECT_KEY_HERE"
</VirtualHost>

Detailed install guide

An example of redirection.io integration code
Mariska Buiter

Redirection.io helped Intertoys save time. Its user-friendly platform allows our Ecommerce team to manage web traffic without the need for devs.

Mariska Buiter
E-commerce Manager, Intertoys