Simple and advanced redirection rules
Setup simple 1:1 redirection rules, or complex ones, based on regular expressions. Use the expressivity of our redirection rules management engine to leverage huge traffic gains!
Track down
HTTP errors
Get notified on the most recurrent HTTP errors, fix them, and progressively improve the shape of your web traffic. Never miss a sale again because of a broken link!
Test new rules against
real-life traffic
Before applying a new ruleset, you can test its impact on real life traffic, and visualize in a smooth way how it would have changed your website behavior in the past.
Improve the
users experience
Getting a 404 error is never a good experience for a website user. Be nice to your visitors, and propose them a HTTP errors-free experience! They could give it back to you by making more purchases.
The perfect assistant for SEO managers
-
Observe and react
After starting a new project with redirection.io, your agent will start collecting traffic logs, and it will propose new redirections to set up. You decide which ones to enable to improve the global traffic shape.
-
No development skills required
Once redirection.io is running on your website, you do not need a single developer for adding, changing or removing redirection rules. Say bye-bye to adminsys/SEO mailwars!
-
A complete dashboard
From the "manager", you can view the traffic in real time, set up new rules, play A-B tests, and more!
Developers friendly
Built by developers, redirection.io has been designed to be reliable, easy to setup and maintain
-
Reliability and robustness
Our product is used by large-scale websites and is widely tested. Our testsuite ensures that all possible redirection cases have been addressed. Our solution is resilient, so your redirections don't break even in case of a SaaS outage.
-
Optimal performance
redirection.io's agent is as fast as hell. The compiled binary can handle 20k+ HTTP redirection requests per second on a small box and scales easily.
-
Easy onboarding
Starting with redirection.io is pretty straightforward: install the agent, create your project, copy your key and use one of the available integrations: you're done! And if you request it, we're always here to help.
Install the redirection.io agent and run it as a reverse proxy:
$ sudo apt install redirectionio-agent
Hook in your app requests flow:
proxies:
-
listen: "0.0.0.0:80"
forward: "http://127.0.0.1:8080"
project_key: SOME_PROJECT_KEY_HERE
The agent will proxify requests to your usual backend, and filter them based on the rules!
Install both the agent and the nginx module:
$ sudo apt install redirectionio-agent libnginx-mod-redirectionio
Then, declare the project key in the nginx Virtualhost:
server {
server_name example.org;
root /path/to/root;
# get your own project key in the manager:
# https://redirection.io/manager
redirectionio_project_key SOME_PROJECT_KEY_HERE;
}
Install both the agent and the Apache 2 module:
$ sudo apt install redirectionio-agent libapache2-mod-redirectionio
Then, declare the project key in the Apache Virtualhost:
<VirtualHost *:8080>
ServerName example.org
DocumentRoot /path/to/root
# get your own project key in the manager:
# https://redirection.io/manager
RedirectionioProjectKey "SOME_PROJECT_KEY_HERE"
</VirtualHost>
Redirection.io helped Intertoys save time. Its user-friendly platform allows our Ecommerce team to manage web traffic without the need for devs.