, secure your website with appropriate headers

, warns you when issues happen on your website

: logs all your website's traffic in real time

: logs all your website's traffic in real time , applies new redirect rules in seconds , warns you when issues happen on your website , configures your pages meta tags , secure your website with appropriate headers , separates search engines from bad bots , crawl your website and reports 60+ indicators , handles 500,000+ redirect rules without hurting performance

Read and analyze your website traffic logs. Group requests and spot the most common traffic issues. Create "Log Views" to quickly access the most relevant traffic data.

Easily create redirects in seconds, with the most powerful redirect engine for business websites. Apply rules based on URL patterns, HTTP headers, query parameters, and more.

Get notified when something goes wrong on your website. Be alerted when errors occur or when your website is down. The notification system is fully customizable.

Easily manage your website's meta tags. Configure your pages' meta tags in a few clicks and let search engines know what your pages are about.

Easily configure your website's headers to protect your website from common attacks. With the "recipes" feature, discover and apply best practices in a few clicks.

Separate search engines from bad bots. Easily configure your website to allow search engines to crawl your website, while blocking bad bots that consume your server's resources.

Explore the intricate details of any website's page set effortlessly, to gain a deeper understanding of its quality indicators and priorities for improvement.

Manage a large number of redirect rules without performance loss. Our engine is designed to handle 500,000+ rules without any performance loss.